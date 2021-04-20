Where are you going?
Yingzhou Ecological Park

138 Xiaozhou E Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510006
Website
| +86 20 3408 0415
Chill Out with Beautiful Botanical Gardens ... and Laser Tag Guangzhou China

A 320-acre botanical park in the midst of Xiaozhou Island, the Yingzhou Ecological Park has over 50,000 fruit trees and plants. Dozens of varieties of fruit from South China can be found here: dragon eyes (similar to lychee), starfruit, bananas, dragon fruit (shown in the picture), lychees, and more. The grounds also contain one of the last preserved wetlands in the central city. Explore the pathways and parklands, and bring a picnic.

However, unlike most botanical gardens, Yingzhou also offers laser tag, paintball, and a live-action version of "Counter Strike" a popular online game! A wonderful wacky blend of a beautiful natural setting—nicknamed the "South Lung" of the city—and high-tech modern life.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

