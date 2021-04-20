Where are you going?
Yield Wine Bar

2490 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
| +1 415-401-8984
Friendly Neighborhood Wine Bar in Dogpatch San Francisco California United States

Mon - Sat 3:30pm - 11pm

Friendly Neighborhood Wine Bar in Dogpatch

In fast-changing Dogpatch, Yield is a relative stalwart: It's been around for about eight years, just enough time to see this neighborhood, wedged between Potrero Hill and the waterfront, change dramatically.

Yield is a friendly neighborhood wine bar, worth a visit before dinner at Piccino or Serpentine—or for a mellow glass after a Giants game at nearby AT&T Park. Light bites pair nicely with the wine: stuffed dates, a cheese plate, or a flatbread (with some vegan options, too).

By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

