Yield Wine Bar
2490 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
| +1 415-401-8984
Photo courtesy of Yield Wine Bar
Mon - Sat 3:30pm - 11pm
Friendly Neighborhood Wine Bar in DogpatchIn fast-changing Dogpatch, Yield is a relative stalwart: It's been around for about eight years, just enough time to see this neighborhood, wedged between Potrero Hill and the waterfront, change dramatically.
Yield is a friendly neighborhood wine bar, worth a visit before dinner at Piccino or Serpentine—or for a mellow glass after a Giants game at nearby AT&T Park. Light bites pair nicely with the wine: stuffed dates, a cheese plate, or a flatbread (with some vegan options, too).
