Yi Heung Yuen

Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, Cannon St, 15-27號Hoi To Court
+852 2893 8988
Nostalgic Eggettes Hong Kong Hong Kong

Sat, Sun 8am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 7pm

Nostalgic Eggettes

You haven’t tasted Hong Kong until you’ve sampled a treat from the side of the street.

There's always a crowd waiting in line for fresh waffles and eggettes at Yi Heung Yuen, located on the street behind Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. But the final piping hot paper bag of delicious treats is well worth the wait. Loved by kids and reminding adults of their childhoods, each batch of waffle-like “gaai dan jai,” or eggettes, gives off a sweet, buttery aroma. When done right, the outside is crisp while the spongey filling provides an affordable, addictive bite. Nowadays, eggettes also come in chocolate, black sesame, or black & white (half chocolate, half plain).
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
