Yerbas Buenas B-207

Petroglyphs & Rainbow Valley in Yerbas Buenas About 45 minutes from San Pedro de Atacama in a very remote area known as Yerbas Buenas, that few visitors reach, you see perfectly preserved prehistoric petroglyphs, carved by the Atacameno people. Dating back over 10,000 years, we saw depictions of llamas (a sign of fertility), chamanes (medicine men), even monkeys, that were in pristine condition.



Continuing down the road, make a pit stop in the stunning Rainbow Valley with rocks and cliffs in all shades of colors of the rainbow. The soils derived their colors from the different mineral content and were yellow, white (salt), blue (cobalt), green (copper), red mountains, (clay). Stunningly beautiful!