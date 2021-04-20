Where are you going?
Yeni Cami

Rüstem Paşa, Yeni Cami Cd. No:3, 34116 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Mosque This Way

Yemi Cami or the New Mosque sits atop the Golden Horn within the city of Istanbul. Istanbul is dotted with mosques, but it was this sprawling complex that first caught my attention when I arrived in the city, boating in along the Bosphorus.
By Jessica Lander

Jessica Lander
almost 7 years ago

Winged Blessings

The domes and minarets of mosques are everywhere in Istanbul. There is no way to see them all, but better than that is just to wander slowly amongst the winding streets of the city and come upon mosques on the turns. And then other times, it is best just to sit – inside on the expansive rugs or outside in the courtyards, and watch life ebb and flow around the mosques.

