Yellowstone Valley Brewing Co
2123 1st Ave N B, Billings, MT 59101, USA
More info
Sun - Sat 4pm - 8pm
The Curse of the Black WidowThe garage at Yellowstone Valley Brewing is a great place to get together with a group of friends to ring in happy hour, play pub games, and sample the brewery's flagship Black Widow Stout.
Check the web for weekly events:
MONDAYS: Darts, Table Tennis
TUESDAYS: Tunes on Tap - Open Mic Night, Darts until 5:30 pm
WEDNESDAYS : Darts, Table, Tennis, Games
THURSDAYS: Jazz Jam
FRIDAYS: Darts, BBQs or Fund-raisers
SATURDAYS Live Local and Touring original artists