Yellowstone Valley Brewing Co

2123 1st Ave N B, Billings, MT 59101, USA
The Curse of the Black Widow Billings Montana United States

Sun - Sat 4pm - 8pm

The Curse of the Black Widow

The garage at Yellowstone Valley Brewing is a great place to get together with a group of friends to ring in happy hour, play pub games, and sample the brewery's flagship Black Widow Stout.

Check the web for weekly events:

MONDAYS: Darts, Table Tennis

TUESDAYS: Tunes on Tap - Open Mic Night, Darts until 5:30 pm

WEDNESDAYS : Darts, Table, Tennis, Games

THURSDAYS: Jazz Jam

FRIDAYS: Darts, BBQs or Fund-raisers

SATURDAYS Live Local and Touring original artists
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

