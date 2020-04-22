Where are you going?
Yellowstone National Park

United States
+1 307-344-7381
A World Heritage site since 1978
Besides its geothermal diversity (more geysers than anywhere else, plus mud pots, fumaroles, and hot springs), this park in Wyoming, which was created in 1872, is a must-see for its wildlife and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River. Grizzly bears, bison, and wolves are among the four-legged attractions.
By Pat Tompkins

