Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Yellowknife Book Cellar

4921 49 St, Yellowknife, NT X1A 2N9, Canada
Website
| +1 867-920-2220
The Yellowknife Book Cellar Yellowknife Canada
The Yellowknife Book Cellar Yellowknife Canada
The Yellowknife Book Cellar Yellowknife Canada
The Yellowknife Book Cellar Yellowknife Canada

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 8pm
Sat 9:30am - 6pm

The Yellowknife Book Cellar

This is, perhaps, the northernmost independent bookstore in North America. That's not a claim that the Yellowknife Book Cellar makes, as far as I know, but it is hard to imagine there are many other possibilities beyond Yellowknife (and likely there's no need to even qualify that with "independent" as there are no chain book stores in the highest latitudes of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut). The Book Cellar manages to fit a wide-ranging stock into a relatively small location, with everything from best sellers to local authors. If you have forgotten to pack a guide to the wildflowers or wildlife of the Arctic, you can pick up a copy here before you continue north.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points