The Yellowknife Book Cellar
This is, perhaps, the northernmost independent bookstore in North America. That's not a claim that the Yellowknife Book Cellar makes, as far as I know, but it is hard to imagine there are many other possibilities beyond Yellowknife (and likely there's no need to even qualify that with "independent" as there are no chain book stores in the highest latitudes of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut). The Book Cellar manages to fit a wide-ranging stock into a relatively small location, with everything from best sellers to local authors. If you have forgotten to pack a guide to the wildflowers or wildlife of the Arctic, you can pick up a copy here before you continue north.