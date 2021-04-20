Yellow Green Farmers Market
1940 N 30th Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021, USA
| +1 954-513-3990
Photo courtesy of Yellow Green Farmers Market
Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Combine Fresh Ingredients & Local Art in Hollywood, FLYellow Green Farmers Market provides a variety fruits and veggies, ethnic foods and arts, in a large open-air building in Hollywood, Florida. Here, you'll meet local farmers, merchants, and craftsmen while checking out the variety of fresh produce.
As you make your way around, you'll learn about some of the local products, including organic pasta, orchids, beans, bananas, dragon fruit, star fruit, wearable art, wine, and much more depending on the season.