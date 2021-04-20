Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Yellow Green Farmers Market

1940 N 30th Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021, USA
Website
| +1 954-513-3990
Combine Fresh Ingredients & Local Art in Hollywood, FL Hollywood Florida United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm

Combine Fresh Ingredients & Local Art in Hollywood, FL

Yellow Green Farmers Market provides a variety fruits and veggies, ethnic foods and arts, in a large open-air building in Hollywood, Florida. Here, you'll meet local farmers, merchants, and craftsmen while checking out the variety of fresh produce.

As you make your way around, you'll learn about some of the local products, including organic pasta, orchids, beans, bananas, dragon fruit, star fruit, wearable art, wine, and much more depending on the season.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points