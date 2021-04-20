Where are you going?
YEAH! BURGER

1017 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
Website
| +1 404-437-7845
Wholesome Burgers with Vegetarian Options Atlanta Georgia United States
More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10pm

Wholesome Burgers with Vegetarian Options

Recently named one of Bon Appetit's 10 Favorite Burger Spots, Yeah! Burger is a consistent favorite. What makes YB different from its competitors is that it strives to create food without chemicals or processing, and they regularly update a board that shows the farms they purchase ingredients from. Burgers are obviously what bring in customers, particularly the option of building your own, but Yeah! Burger also provides vegetarian and gluten-free options. The buns are from Holeman and Finch Bakery, and you can fill them with beef, bison, turkey, chicken, or a veggie patty. Decide between YB's signature burgers or build your own, but whatever you do, make sure it has Yeah Sauce. They have a children's menu and a full bar, so there's something for adults and kids alike.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

