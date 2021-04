椰梦长廊 China, Hainan, Sanya Shi, Tianya Qu, 市三亚湾路

Coconut Dream Corridor For 22 kilometers, this path leads down a red road, guarded by tall coconut trees. Wind blows up from Sanya Bay, blowing at wedding dresses as brides pose for their wedding photos.



Sit and watch the sunset, then perhaps join the aunties as they come out to dance at night.