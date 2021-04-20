Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Yaya's

13 Øvre Vollgate
Website
| +47 22 83 71 10
A Thai Beach Club in Oslo? Why, Yes! Oslo Norway

A Thai Beach Club in Oslo? Why, Yes!

If you happen to visit Oslo during the colder months and find yourself longing for a tropical break, Yaya’s is the place for you (there are three of them, dotted around central Oslo).

Decorated to look like a beach club in Thailand, customers sit on plastic chairs, and get sand beneath their feet. Bamboo counter tops and waiters in flip flops make the experience even better, not to mention the hourly thunderstorm complete with lightning and the sound of heavy rain.

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points