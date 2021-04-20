Yaya's
13 Øvre Vollgate
| +47 22 83 71 10
Photo courtesy of Yaya's
A Thai Beach Club in Oslo? Why, Yes!If you happen to visit Oslo during the colder months and find yourself longing for a tropical break, Yaya’s is the place for you (there are three of them, dotted around central Oslo).
Decorated to look like a beach club in Thailand, customers sit on plastic chairs, and get sand beneath their feet. Bamboo counter tops and waiters in flip flops make the experience even better, not to mention the hourly thunderstorm complete with lightning and the sound of heavy rain.