Yaxhá National Park

Which wine goes with this sunset? Peten Guatemala

Which wine goes with this sunset?

When my friend and I were given the option to do an afternoon tour of the ruins at Yaxhá, we were told that “sunset comes with the tour.” Sold! Who doesn’t love a good sunset after wandering through jungle ruins? We found out upon arriving at Yaxhá that we were the only visitors at the site, so we had it all to ourselves! Our guide, Melvin Rivera (mel-balana@hotmail.com), was remarkable -- local, very knowledgeable, fun and fluent in Spanish and English. He provided a fascinating tour of the ruins and then we climbed to the top of Temple 216, the highest temple at Yaxhá. We didn’t know that our lodge had packed a cooler for us with wine and cheese, so when we got to the top of the temple, we found glasses of wine waiting for us. The view out over the tree tops to the lagoon was beautiful, and we listened to a howler monkey chorus as the sun went down.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

