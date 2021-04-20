Yasuni National Park, Ecuador

Amazon Parakeet Clay Lick OK - this could have been one of the best things I have ever ever seen in more than 75 countries - hundred and hundred of parakeets came to the clay lick and then took a bath and drink in the mineral springs below the lick - the whole show lasted about 30 minutes but was one of the most spectacular things I have ever witnessed- the sound and fury- the beating of hundreds of wings - the bright green and deep blue of their feathers - just MAGNIFICENT!