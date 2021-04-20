Yarra Valley and Surrounds

The Yarra Valley is well known amongst wine enthusiasts of producing some of the best cool climate and sparkling wines in the world.

Only 90-minnutes for Melbourne’s CBD spend a day among the vines and meet a few locals along the way.



Start your day at De Bortoli Yarra Valley Estate, one of Australia’s largest family-owned wine companies.

Try the multi-award winning Noble One, a sweet white wine with citrus, marmalade and butterscotch notes.



Recently refurbished, Isabella’s at Rochford is an exciting restaurant and café dining space within the elegant grounds of Rochford Wines – one of the states premier wineries.

Speak to the team about pairing lunch with one of Rochford’s award winning wines.



Head onward to Domaine Chandon, the Australian vineyard of well-known French Champagne house Moet & Chandon who continues the traditional method of producing sparkling wine and cool climate still wine.

Lunch is available daily in The Green Point Room with a menu specially designed to compliment Domaine Chandon’s wine varieties.



One of the younger wineries in the region, Punt Road Winery is all about crafting fine wines with an emphasis on quality, taste and precision. Enjoy a tasting of their signature wines include the 2010 Chardonnay and 2010 Pinot Noir

Also on site is the Napoleon & Co Cider. The boutique brand, launched in 2008, produces apple and pear Cider as well as a sparkling Methode Traditionelle Pear Cider.