Yarra River

Melbourne Australia Might Be the Best City On Earth

When people find out you are an avid traveler they will often ask, "what is your favorite place?" or "what is the best place you have ever been?". This is a tough question for those that travel from continent to continent and it is also quite subjective.I usually have to break my favorite places into three categories: Mountains, Beaches, and Cities, as I have a high appreciation for all three!Recently a new travel experience topped one of my lists as Melbourne, Australia became one of my favorite cities. I feel the need to validate my claim by comparing my experiences in Melbourne to those in my other top cities like Buenos Aires , Paris, Barcelona , and Fukuoka.Melbourne is simply fabulous in every measure. Its culture is hip and progressive. Its an environmentally conscious city, bike friendly, has exemplary mass transit, a vibrant art scene, great music, sports, and is a foodie's paradise! If that is not enough, the architecture and coastline are also spectacular.I felt like I was visiting a city that had arisen as a model for sustainability. We left there thinking that this was a place that you could move to and live! The city is beautiful.One caveat. Australia and specifically Melbourne can be extremely expensive, but it is worth every penny!