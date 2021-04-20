Moonlight Kayak Tour

In the early days of settlement the Yarra River was a vital trade link, but today the banks of the Yarra are experiencing a different type of boom.



Setting off from the Docklands, home to Etihad Stadium and the eagerly anticipated Melbourne Star Ferris wheel, get a feel for the kayaks smooth ride and gaze at the luxury yachts tied up to dock.

Weaving under the towering Bolte Bridge and onto the narrower sections of the Yarra River, if you time it right you’ll see the fireballs erupting along the Crown Casino promenade.

The friendly guides will share plenty of stories and point out many of the cities favourite spots, including a bar floating in the middle of the Yarra called Ponyfish Island, and some of the best restaurants in the SouthBank area.

The tour finishes just past the iconic Flinders Street Station on the rowing shed banks near Federation Square.



Catering to all experience levels, the smooth waters of the Yarra are the perfect learning grounds for first-time paddlers.

Included in the tour is a fish & chip dinner, but you’ll have to take the tour to find out where the vaunted experience is!