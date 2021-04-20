Yards Park
355 Water Street Southeast
| +1 202-465-7093
Photo courtesy of washington.org
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Snallygaster DCNamed for the mythical dragon-like beast said to terrorize the region at the turn of the century, Snallygaster is DC's largest beer festival. It features a beastly display of over 250 unique craft beers, sourced from the best local, domestic, and international craft breweries along with food trucks, live music, entertainment, and games. As you walk around, choose and taste from a overwhelming array of autumn seasonals, German and Belgian-style beers, pumpkin ales, cask ales, barrel-aged brews, craft cans, new releases from the nearby local brewery Bluejacket, as well as artisanal ciders.
Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Riverfront neighborhood has undergone a remarkable transformation in the past decade thanks to the addition of the Nationals ballpark and this 42-acre wonderland. Since opening in 2010, the former Navy Yard Annex has become a world-class park and the site of the city's best festivals and outdoor events. You can cruise its boardwalk and pedestrian bridge, lounge in the abundant grassy spaces, and even contemplate life in front of a waterfall. During the summer, there's the weekly Friday Night Concert Series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring live bands performing everything from pop hits to folk, indie, reggae, R&B, and salsa. Don't miss the Spanish flauta sandwiches from world-renowned chef José Andrés's D.C. food truck, Pepe—you can find it parked on the grounds all summer long.