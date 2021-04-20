Yards Park

Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Riverfront neighborhood has undergone a remarkable transformation in the past decade thanks to the addition of the Nationals ballpark and this 42-acre wonderland. Since opening in 2010, the former Navy Yard Annex has become a world-class park and the site of the city's best festivals and outdoor events. You can cruise its boardwalk and pedestrian bridge, lounge in the abundant grassy spaces, and even contemplate life in front of a waterfall. During the summer, there's the weekly Friday Night Concert Series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring live bands performing everything from pop hits to folk, indie, reggae, R&B, and salsa. Don't miss the Spanish flauta sandwiches from world-renowned chef José Andrés's D.C. food truck, Pepe—you can find it parked on the grounds all summer long.