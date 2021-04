Manly Beach Brewpub

This new pub, located just a few doors down from 4 Pines Brewery, exclusively pours Australian craft beers on draught, including perennial favorites from Feral Brewing Company. Sydney beers include those from the Rocks Brewing Company, Riverside Brewing, and Yardarm's neighbor, 4 Pines in Manly. The bruschetta and fish and chips (pictured) are great for a summer's day.