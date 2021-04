In need of classic dim sum in downtown San Francisco ? Head to Yank Sing, where you’ll find some of the best steamed Shanghai dumplings in the city.Opened by Alice Chang in 1958, Yank Sing is still run by the third generation of her family, sending out more than 100 different items on their well-laden carts during service every day.Your taste buds will be delighted with both the modern and traditional array of dim sum, from Mandarin dumplings with chives to stuffed lotus leaves.Head to one of Yank Sing’s two downtown locations for lunch on a weekday and you’ll be eating next to the businessmen and women of the Financial District, who often take their work (and their appetites) to Yank Sing. On the weekends, tables spill out onto the surrounding plazas and are full of families and conversation.Looking for a quick takeout lunch? Head just next door to Yank Sing 2 Go, which has a smaller menu and quicker service.Yank Sing is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call for reservations.