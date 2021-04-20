Magic Egg Rolls at the Yank Sing

There are a few foods and smells that can truly bring me back in time to my childhood. One of them is the scent of the Yank Sing dim sum restaurant in San Francisco.



Coming here was a treat. The steamy pungent air coming from the kitchen were telling of this magic restaurant. Here, we could eat things the looked nothing like what my mother put on our plates. It was like we had left the SF Bay Area and traveled elsewhere.



The warm pillowy char siu bau and a soda were temptations for my brother. For me? egg rolls, fried to an impossible crisp, made my mouth water.



And the last time I visited, just weeks ago at their somewhat new location in Rincon Center, it all tasted just as magical as it had 23 years before.