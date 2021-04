Brunch in the Tien Lai Hot Spring Resort

Tien Lai is a hot spring resort tucked away in the mountains in northern Taiwan , about an hour's drive from Taipei. Every morning their gourmet chefs lay out a complimentary brunch that combines traditional Asian and Western breakfast dishes. There's also a variety of fruit, vegetables, juices, and coffee on hand. The dining room is elegant, the view is spectacular, and the food is delicious. It's a perfect way to wake up before soaking in the outdoor hot springs.