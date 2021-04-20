Where are you going?
Yanaka

Yanaka, Taito City, Tokyo 110-0001, Japan
Ameyayokocho Neighborhood Taito City Japan

Ameyayokocho Neighborhood

On the east side of Tokyo, travelers can experience the city’s frenetic spirit. In the Ameyayokocho neighborhood, you’ll find seedy-looking love hotels, pachinko parlors, and chatty street vendors. When the chaos becomes too intense, escape to nearby Nezu and Yanaka, two historic districts where the artistry of imperial Edo culture lives on.

By Marie Volkea Doezema , AFAR Contributor

