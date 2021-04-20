Yampa River Core Trail Yampa River Core Trail

Roaming the River Trail in Steamboat Springs I'm excited to say that I'm the newest full time resident to Bike and Ski Town USA and this beautiful, 7 mile riverside, multi-use trail has become my go- to for walking and biking to and from work, home and play time.



I work in an office on the Yampa River that provides this spectacular view, on a road that links up directly to the trail. We're able to get from the office to the famed Howelsen Hill recreational area in minutes because of the trail and I've found the trail to be the perfect lunchtime stroll for fresh air. The greatest thing about the maintained trail is the fact that it connects you to the other fabulous open spaces and recreational areas all through town, making the distance for activity a lot more than it already is.



Here's to exploring a new space that is focussed on celebrating the outdoors and connecting their residents to the endless places to play.