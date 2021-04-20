Where are you going?
Eating Local Specialties in the Dominican Republic

Yamasá 92000, Dominican Republic
Empanadas de Yuca, Street Food! Yamasá Dominican Republic
Treat Yourself to Local, Organic Dominican Republic Cocoa Yamasá Dominican Republic
The crackling of the hot oil. The undeniable taste of the yuca in my mouth. You really just had to be there.

I haven’t eaten out on the street on this trip the way I ate in Mexico City. You definitely have to be more careful in Santo Domingo. But when you find that clean looking vendor that has somewhat of a crowd, go for it!

By Ruddy Harootian

Treat Yourself to Local, Organic Dominican Republic Cocoa

The Dominican Republic ranks at the top of the global ranking in cocoa production and export. In 2009 it exported over 62,000 tons of cocoa mainly to the United States and Europe. Try the local cocoa tea made from shaving cocoa balls!

