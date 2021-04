Eating Local Specialties in the Dominican Republic

Empanadas de Yuca, Street Food!

The crackling of the hot oil. The undeniable taste of the yuca in my mouth. You really just had to be there.I haven’t eaten out on the street on this trip the way I ate in Mexico City . You definitely have to be more careful in Santo Domingo. But when you find that clean looking vendor that has somewhat of a crowd, go for it!Photography by Ruddy Harootian.