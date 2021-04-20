Yadua Island
Yadua Island, Fiji
Photo by age fotostock
Yadua IslandIf you ever wanted to experience your own private island for the day with your honey, here's your chance. Book a 15-minute helicopter flight out to the secluded white sands of Yadua Island and dine on a gourmet picnic that you can select beforehand, paired with Moët champagne, fresh juice, lemonade, or whatever else you think is the perfect island drink. It all gets packed into a picnic basket, and a sun umbrella and snorkeling gear are included so you can enjoy this tiny speck of sand surrounded by nothing but blue water and palm trees. And all too soon, the helicopter will return to pick you up.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Helicopter to a Private Island
