Yacht Club de Monaco
Quai Louis II, 98000 Monaco
| +377 93 10 63 00
More info
Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon 9am - 6pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 12am
Set sailMonaco Yacht Club is a legend on the sea, with regattas and competitions through out the year. The 1909 gaff cutter, Tuiga once participated in the America’s Cup and is now the club’s flagship, serving as the maritime ambassador, supported by the “Spirit of Tuiga” club. Every summer the yacht club hosts the Fête de la Mer, with workshops and activities. If you’re not a member of the club, but would like to set sail, there are several companies that rent yachts for the day, or more, along Port Hercule.
Photo : Sylvia Sabes