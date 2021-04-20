Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Yacht Club Community Park

5819 Driftwood Parkway
Website
| +1 239-574-0806
Join the Cape Coral Yacht Club Cape Coral Florida United States

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Join the Cape Coral Yacht Club

The Yacht Club and Beach in Cape Coral is a low-key and family-friendly facility that has hosted leisure travelers and locals since 1958. They club includes an in-ground pool and newly renovated fishing pier on the Caloosahatchee River.

Other highlights include several BBQ grills for outdoor picnics, two racquetball courts, a children's playground, The Cape Coral Yacht Basin, five tennis courts, a retail store, senior center, and shuffleboard courts.

Be sure to check out KC’s River Stop, the only onsite restaurant inside the yacht club. The eatery includes tasty snacks along the private beach.




By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points