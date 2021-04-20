Yacht Club Community Park
5819 Driftwood Parkway
| +1 239-574-0806
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Join the Cape Coral Yacht ClubThe Yacht Club and Beach in Cape Coral is a low-key and family-friendly facility that has hosted leisure travelers and locals since 1958. They club includes an in-ground pool and newly renovated fishing pier on the Caloosahatchee River.
Other highlights include several BBQ grills for outdoor picnics, two racquetball courts, a children's playground, The Cape Coral Yacht Basin, five tennis courts, a retail store, senior center, and shuffleboard courts.
Be sure to check out KC’s River Stop, the only onsite restaurant inside the yacht club. The eatery includes tasty snacks along the private beach.