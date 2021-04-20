Yaang Come Village
90/3 Sridonchai Rd, Tambon Chang Khlan, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
| +66 53 237 222
More info
Climb the Banyan Tree, Yaang Come Village, Chiang Mai, Thailand.If you know me at all you know that I'm not much of a backpacker. Don't get me wrong - I love hiking, camping, trekking, and the outdoors more than most people. What I don't dig is sitting around ramshackle guesthouses with 20-something tourists discussing all the beers I've drank in $2 a night hovels. Not my style - I'm more of an experience-driven kind of guy. When I'm on the road I'm usually up before the sun rises and shooting away, and back to the hotel late in the evening.
With that being said, I need a place where I can feel comfortable on the road. Yaang Come Village fits the bill; it is a charming oasis (I mean, just look at how green it is) nestled into the heart of busy, bustling Chiang Mai. The suites are beautiful, the pool and gardens are gorgeous, and the staff is excellent. I loved our time at this hotel - it made going to work in the morning very, very difficult. But that's not a bad thing.