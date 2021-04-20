Yanoda Rainforest Park Baoting, Hainan, China

Rainforest Family Fun For people with children or who are unwilling or unable to take a rigorous rainforest hike, Yanoda Rainforest Park is the place to go. On the one hand, there's a bit of a theme park feeling to it—especially if you visit during a school holiday, when thousands of families descend upon it. On the other hand, it has tons of great activities—from holding parrots to zip-lining—that will make everyone happy. You can hire a guide/driver, but it's better to get the audio guide and rent your own golf cart, especially if you've got a group of people.



