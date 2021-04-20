Ya Ju Le Restaurant China, Sanya, Lingshui Lizuzizhixian, 英州镇英田大道雅居乐公司

Organic Shaanxi Specialties Ya Ju Le Restaurant is a very cool spot that offers Shaanxi cuisine cooked using organic and natural ingredients, without MSG. Shaanxi is a province in northwest China, by Sichuan, so the food can be a bit spicy. Their cuisine includes a lot of pork and mutton, and more noodles (a wide sort) and bread than rice.



My favorite dish here is the "hamburger," a freshly baked bun filled with thin sliced meat and cilantro, properly known as rou jia mo. Their roast chicken is also delicious. Since Clearwater Bay is a new development, the restaurant might be hard to find. It's best to have your hotel call in advance to confirm details: 0898-83387866.



