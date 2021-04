Y Hot Pot Wai Po Xin ( Kai Fa Lu ), Nanan Qu, Chongqing Shi, China, 400060

Chongqing Hot Pot It seems to me that every city in China has a famous hot pot, but in the home of the Sichuan pepper, Chongqing hot pot is most definitely HOT. If you're lucky, it will be authentically ma la—numbingly spicy from real Sichuan peppers. They start to numb your whole mouth, making the meal less painful. Most hot pot restaurants will offer a yin-yang divided pot, so you can try two different flavors of broth. Pick some ingredients and toss them in. Yum!