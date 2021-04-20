Where are you going?
Xoco Por Ti - Chocolate Bar

Av. Italia 1634, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Website
| +56 9 5774 2673
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 8pm

Xoco por ti

Xoco understands cocoa essentialists, the passionate ones who only ever order chocolate at the ice cream parlor. Now with two branches in the up-and-coming of Barrio Italia neighborhood, this “chocolate bar” (get it?) takes aim at addicts: the ice-cream selection features eight exquisite chocolate varieties, of varying intensities, all made from cacao harvested in Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, and Venezuela. They’ve also got chocolate-based hot beverages and milkshakes whose chocolate content climbs as high as 85% cacao (e.g., the “Paint It Black”) as well as options for those on a more moderate choco-allowance, which come in around 55% cacao. Two strong suggestions are “Bullet and Target,” featuring European hazelnut crunch, and “Stayin’ Alive,” with aromatic clove, ginger, and cinnamon.
By Travesías

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

Xoco Por Ti: Santiago's Sweetest Chocolate Bar

The owners, a Swiss-Chilean couple, pour nothing but liquid chocolate. Simply choose the strength (70–85 percent cocoa), milk type, temperature (hot, frappe, or ice cream), and origin: Peruvian, Ecuadoran, Brazilian, or Bolivian.

