Xoco Por Ti - Chocolate Bar

Xoco por ti

Xoco understands cocoa essentialists, the passionate ones who only ever order chocolate at the ice cream parlor. Now with two branches in the up-and-coming of Barrio Italia neighborhood, this “chocolate bar” (get it?) takes aim at addicts: the ice-cream selection features eight exquisite chocolate varieties, of varying intensities, all made from cacao harvested in Bolivia, Ecuador Peru , Brazil, and Venezuela. They’ve also got chocolate-based hot beverages and milkshakes whose chocolate content climbs as high as 85% cacao (e.g., the “Paint It Black”) as well as options for those on a more moderate choco-allowance, which come in around 55% cacao. Two strong suggestions are “Bullet and Target,” featuring European hazelnut crunch, and “Stayin’ Alive,” with aromatic clove, ginger, and cinnamon.