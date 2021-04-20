Xizhao Temple Hotel
Jin Tai Xi Zhao Hui Guan, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Photo courtesy of The Temple Hotel
The Temple Hotel: Sleep Like a Buddhist in BeijingDown a winding hutong (alley), the former 18th-century buddhist temple stands just a short walk from the Forbidden City and feels like a quiet haven. Six guest rooms, in former monks’ quarters, include such historical details as Qing Dynasty–era wood ceilings and antique opium beds. in contrast, the two-story suites are housed in annexes that belonged to a 1960s television factory and feature bright red furniture from the chinese brand shang Xia. The hotel’s most bragworthy acquisition, Gathered Sky, is the only James Turrell installation in China. Guests can watch the light change through the skylight at sunset. From $320.
This appeared in the October issue.