Xintiandi Huangpu, Shanghai, China, 200085

Renewed and Classy A veritable melting pot, Xintiandi is a restored area of old Shikumen-style houses. A classy upscale development, the area is full of shops, bars and restaurants boasting over a dozen different cuisines from around the world. At the South End there's a full mall with a movie theater in the top floor.



Right around the corner is the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC (http://bit.ly/1iGHbNz) and you can find the Shikumen Open House Museum in the North Block.