Xintiandi
Huangpu, Shanghai, China, 200085
Renewed and ClassyA veritable melting pot, Xintiandi is a restored area of old Shikumen-style houses. A classy upscale development, the area is full of shops, bars and restaurants boasting over a dozen different cuisines from around the world. At the South End there's a full mall with a movie theater in the top floor.
Right around the corner is the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC (http://bit.ly/1iGHbNz) and you can find the Shikumen Open House Museum in the North Block.
Big Bus Tours
A typical hop-on, hop-off service, Big Bus Shanghai tours are a great option if you'd like to cruise around the city, catching all the main attractions in one go. A running commentary in a variety of languages will let you know what you're passing by and if you're so inclined, you can jump off, walk around, and just catch the next bus to continue on your tour.
I've taken several family members on these bus rides as they're a hassle free way to cover a lot of ground and catch a glimpse of practically all the main attractions across the city without wearing anyone out.
Tickets are discounted online if you book ahead.
