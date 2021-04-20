Where are you going?
Xinmin St

Xin Min Jie, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
Sanya's Secret Restaurant

Let me preface this by saying this is a tough restaurant to go to if you don't speak Chinese, though you can probably get by with a lot of pointing and smiling.

This restaurant is #147, at the end of Xinmin Street. The staff will offer to take you to a seafood market next door, so go with them. Some good choices are lobster, a pound of shrimp, and local carp-looking fish. Just make sure you remember to haggle.

The staff will cook your purchases up for you. Order some vegetable dishes too—green beans, cucumber, and eggplant are all great. The bill at the end won't give you too much sticker shock, especially if you had lobster.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

