Xiju PTV 163 Tianhe N Rd, TianHeBei, Tianhe Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 510620

A Rowdy Night Out with Karaoke and Cosplay Want to party like a local? You'll have to hit up a karaoke (KTV) spot at some point. Xiju PTV is an exciting option that goes beyond the usual with outlandish cosplay costumes and props! This place is located near the CBD area, attracting young professionals who are looking to cut loose after long, stressful days at the office. Like all KTV joints, it also attracts a large population of local university students.