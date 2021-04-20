Xích Lô Restaurant
23B Karl Johans gate
| +47 22 42 48 00
Photo courtesy of Xích Lô
More info
Mon - Sat 3pm - 11pm
High Class Vietnamese Food at Xích LôXích Lô is located in the heart of Oslo, in fashionable shopping centre Høyer Eger. The name is pronounced Seek lo, and is taken from the traditional bicycle that Vietnamese use for transport.
The people at Xích Lô pride themselves by serving high class vietnamese food at moderate prices. Fresh vegetables and herbs mixed with lots of fish sauce are hallmarks of the menu that attracts all manner of guests.
The décor is tasteful and serene, with soft colours and Vietnamese antiques. This place is good if you fancy ethnic food with a Michelin feel.
Atlier Asian Tapas at Mathallen (another afar.com highlight) is run by the same people, so if you're going there make sure to stop by their stall!