Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Xích Lô Restaurant

23B Karl Johans gate
Website
| +47 22 42 48 00
High Class Vietnamese Food at Xích Lô Oslo Norway

More info

Mon - Sat 3pm - 11pm

High Class Vietnamese Food at Xích Lô

Xích Lô is located in the heart of Oslo, in fashionable shopping centre Høyer Eger. The name is pronounced Seek lo, and is taken from the traditional bicycle that Vietnamese use for transport.

The people at Xích Lô pride themselves by serving high class vietnamese food at moderate prices. Fresh vegetables and herbs mixed with lots of fish sauce are hallmarks of the menu that attracts all manner of guests.

The décor is tasteful and serene, with soft colours and Vietnamese antiques. This place is good if you fancy ethnic food with a Michelin feel.

Atlier Asian Tapas at Mathallen (another afar.com highlight) is run by the same people, so if you're going there make sure to stop by their stall!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points