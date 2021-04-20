Xiaozhou Village Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

Street Food, Art, and Beautiful Old Buildings in Xiaozhou Village A centuries-old village, islanded by the various river streams and tributaries of the Pearl River that crisscross the region, Xiaozhou Village today is a magnet for arts and culture in Guangzhou. New shops, cafes, stone streets, and historic buildings are nestled into an active, vibrant neighborhood of long-time locals. Browse bookshops, eat pan-fried dumplings, sip coffee, and pick up beautiful local art products—you'll find picturesque bridges and gardens, and plenty to explore, if you come and spend an afternoon. Be sure to bring your camera, your wallet, and your appetite!