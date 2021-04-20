Xiaoshizi
Crossing the Yangtze River by Cable CarNo one can say they've visited Chongqing if they haven't crossed the Yangtze River by cable car. The views of both the city and the river are so worth it, in my opinion—even if you are, like me, a little scared of cable cars.
You can get on right next to the Xiaoshizi Metro stop. When you get across there's the restaurant district on Nanan Binjiang Lu, which is a great place to get a local meal.
There's another cable car that goes across the Jialing River, and more cable cars at the Heishan Mountain. I guess it's fair to say that Chongqing is crazy for cable cars.
Photo by Clément Belleudy/Flickr.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Glimpses of Old China
If you take a cable car across to the hills opposite Chongqing, a blue pitched roof can be seen as you pull into the station. A quick walk down the path leads to the former site of the American Consulate during WWII, now designated a historical building by the Chinese Government. British Captain Samuel Cornell Plant, celebrated river explorer and the father of modern shipping and navigational systems on the Yangtze's Three Gorges, built the home in the early 1900's.