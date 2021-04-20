Glimpses of Old China

If you take a cable car across to the hills opposite Chongqing, a blue pitched roof can be seen as you pull into the station. A quick walk down the path leads to the former site of the American Consulate during WWII, now designated a historical building by the Chinese Government. British Captain Samuel Cornell Plant, celebrated river explorer and the father of modern shipping and navigational systems on the Yangtze's Three Gorges, built the home in the early 1900's.