Crossing the Yangtze River by Cable Car

No one can say they've visited Chongqing if they haven't crossed the Yangtze River by cable car. The views of both the city and the river are so worth it, in my opinion—even if you are, like me, a little scared of cable cars.You can get on right next to the Xiaoshizi Metro stop. When you get across there's the restaurant district on Nanan Binjiang Lu, which is a great place to get a local meal.There's another cable car that goes across the Jialing River, and more cable cars at the Heishan Mountain. I guess it's fair to say that Chongqing is crazy for cable cars.Photo by Clément Belleudy/Flickr