Xiaomei Reservoir Xiaomei Reservoir, Lingshui, China

Xiaomei Lake Xiaomei Lake is located in the Diaoluo Mountain Nature Reserve. It's the perfect antidote to overly hot days on the beach. Located in the mountains, the temperature is sure to be cool and breezy.



Large groups of tourists usually stick to the clearly marked areas, so a 15-minute wander down a path will possibly lead you to your own personal waterfall; feel free to wade in and cool off.