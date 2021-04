Xianta Street New Village (West Gate) 21 Xianta St, DongJieKou ShangQuan, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350011

Bayiqi Shopping District Most areas of the city can be traced back to the Tang Dynasty but have been modernized. On Bayiqi road, though, you'll find yourself in one of the older and more immersive shopping districts in Fuzhou. With walking streets and entire roads that specialize in products, you can spend hours wandering there. For quality clothes, head to Jintai Road, and for women's wares visit Xianta Street.