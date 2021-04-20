Where are you going?
Xi'an-Style Cherry Tomatoes

Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
Are Tomatoes Fruit? Xi'an China

Are Tomatoes Fruit?

If you live in China, you're going to have to make a serious decision, which is: do you accept that cherry tomatoes are fruit?

If, like me, you do not, then you will have many hard years ahead finding tomatoes on top of ice cream sundaes, in fruit salad, in cakes. Xi'an was the first time I saw them being sold among caramelized haw fruit with nuts. Note: haw is 100% a legitimate fruit, like a sweet crab apple, and may be consumed as such.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

