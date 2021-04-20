Where are you going?
Xi'an Tea Vendors

Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
Cooling Teas Xi'an China

Cooling Teas

A friend told me a while back that "tea" made with pear, wolfberries (a cousin of goji berries), and white fungus was good for cooling. Actually, it might have been for cooling an overheated liver—though it sometimes seems like that's what 99% of Chinese medicine is for. Either way, if you were thinking that a drink made with pears, wolfberries, and fungus would be gross, that's a reasonable assumption—but a wrong one. It mostly just tastes like slightly funky pear juice, and there are worse things to drink on a sweaty Xi'an day.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

