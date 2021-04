Coqui Coqui Perfumeria Carretera Chetumal Puerto Juárez Km 240, locales 1 & 2, módulo B, 77780 Q.R., Mexico

Coqui Coqui Perfumeria While in Tulum you must go to a cute little boutique at the Coqui Coqui Hotel...it is a great little shop filled with cute clothes and while you are shopping you feel like you are on the beach as the floor is all sand. My favorite aspect of the shop, and what Coqui Coqui is known for is the perfume selection. They have a range of scents including one called Tobacco (which was my personal favorite and I don't smoke)--you can buy them in two different sizes and the smaller size is perfect to give as a local gift.