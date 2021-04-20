!Xaus Lodge
!Xaus Lodge!Xaus (pronounced Kaus) Lodge is located within Kalahari Gemsbok National Park, in the arid Northern Cape Province of South Africa. This large, sandy swath of protected land is part of the greater Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park—the first ever transboundary park in southern Africa, meaning its political borders remain unfenced and wildlife moves freely between South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana. In addition to black-maned lion sightings, a stay at !Xaus promises to directly benefit the surrounding community. The oldest hunter-gatherer tribe in southern Africa, the San Bushmen were greatly disrupted when Kgalagadi was established in the 1930s. In 2002, however, they reached a settlement with SANParks and the government of South Africa. They now own !Xaus Lodge and the neighboring land, and receive a portion of the revenue it generates.
It’s not hard to enjoy an off-the-grid experience at !Xaus. The 12 clay, thatched-roof cottages sit above a salt pan and freshwater hole, meaning guests can often see animals from the comfort of their cabin. The lodge’s remote desert location also makes it an ideal place for stargazing. There’s no cell service or Wi-Fi, but a generator runs during daylight hours to provide the camp with electricity. There’s also bottled water for drinking and limited borehole water for bathing. From the Twee Rivieren border post, !Xaus is a two-hour safari drive through the rolling sand dunes of Kgalagadi.