Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Xampañería

Av Nuevo León 66, Condesa, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 4432 4073
A Little Bit of Barcelona in Mexico City Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 1:30pm - 2am

A Little Bit of Barcelona in Mexico City

Mexico doesn't lack exceptional domestic wines—in fact, if you love wine, make it a priority to search out a bottle or two from Baja California—but if you're looking for a little bubbly, this xampañeria might fit the bill.

The spot is trendy, the vibe is relaxed, and the drinks are, for the most part, inspired by wines and spirits from Catalonia, especially cava. If you need a bite to eat to accompany your drink order, the kitchen will be happy to send out tapas to order.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points