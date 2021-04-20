Xampañería
Av Nuevo León 66, Condesa, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 4432 4073
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Sun - Sat 1:30pm - 2am
A Little Bit of Barcelona in Mexico CityMexico doesn't lack exceptional domestic wines—in fact, if you love wine, make it a priority to search out a bottle or two from Baja California—but if you're looking for a little bubbly, this xampañeria might fit the bill.
The spot is trendy, the vibe is relaxed, and the drinks are, for the most part, inspired by wines and spirits from Catalonia, especially cava. If you need a bite to eat to accompany your drink order, the kitchen will be happy to send out tapas to order.