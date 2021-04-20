Xá Lợi Pagoda
89 Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Phường 7, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 70000, Vietnam
| +84 28 3930 0114
Sun - Sat 6am - 11:30am, 2pm - 9pm
Xa Loi Pagoda, Saigon, VietnamIt’s been said that when the Buddha was on his deathbed, his followers stood by ready to turn his remains into relics to spread throughout the world. The Xa Loi Pagoda houses one such artifact. Visit on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to join a prayer session.
