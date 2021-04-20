Where are you going?
Xá Lợi Pagoda

89 Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Phường 7, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 70000, Vietnam
Website
| +84 28 3930 0114
Xa Loi Pagoda, Saigon, Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 11:30am, 2pm - 9pm

Xa Loi Pagoda, Saigon, Vietnam

It’s been said that when the Buddha was on his deathbed, his followers stood by ready to turn his remains into relics to spread throughout the world. The Xa Loi Pagoda houses one such artifact. Visit on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to join a prayer session.

89 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan, District 3. This appeared in the January/ February 2011 issue. 
By David Farley , AFAR Contributor

