X-treme Rock Climbing Gym, Inc.
13972 SW 139th Ct, Miami, FL 33186, USA
| +1 305-233-6623
Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 10pm
Rock Climbing in Miami?X-treme Rock Climbing Gym is an expansive rock climbing experience with over 14,000 sf of climbing space. X-treme Rock Climbing courses for experienced climbers and beginners.The course routes are changed frequently so there is something new for you to climb often.
The facility was renovated with the addition of 7,000 sf. There are fitness classes offered, regional competitions for serious climbers and retreats for those wanting to get out on real rocks.