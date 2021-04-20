Wynwood
Admire Some Walls in MiamiThe Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals, pop into the onsite gallery and gift shop, or linger over an iced latte at the cafe surrounded by fake grass and pop art.
Miami is less than an hour's drive from Ft. Lauderdale, but the glitzy Magic City presents a completely different vibe. If you choose to focus your visit on South Beach, you can stroll down famous Ocean Drive, where fashion designer Gianni Versace's grand mansion still stands and spontaneous parties break out on the sidewalk. Then make your way to a slice of paradise known as South Pointe Park—the pier offers spectacular ocean vistas. Shoppers will want to spend a few hours roaming Lincoln Road, an outdoor mall lined with shops and cafés. Art lovers should head into downtown Miami to see the Pérez Art Museum, which showcases modern and contemporary art in a stunning location right on Biscayne Bay. Another option: the Wynwood Arts District, where open-air installations have gained international attention.