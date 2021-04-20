An Urban Art Scene

Miami has arrived. Glitzy night clubs, lavish hotels, chef-famous restaurants, as well as a thriving art scene all make for a riveting destination point. There is no shortage of activities in Sun City and the ocean stretch from South Beach to Bal Harbour beckons travelers from all corners of the world. Elsewhere, downtown is booming with new luxury high-rise hotels and condos that appear to pop up weekly, while the Design District, home to a growing list of boutique and name brand houses, such as Hermes, Versace and Jonathan Adler, has added a cool, chicness to the area. Meanwhile, the bustling PortMiami witnesses cruise ships galore that pass through on a daily basis, delivering hordes of eager tourists who are ready and willing to dip into the decadence that is Miami. But it’s the graffiti-laden Wynwood section, nestled between North 20th and 36th streets, just west of NE 1st Avenue, that I find most appealing about the new Miami. Scattered throughout the area are 5 museums, 3 collections, including the famed Rubell Collection, and 70 galleries that boast the works of both emerging and well-known artists. The best time to visit is during Art Walk, held every second Saturday of each month, when the vibe of the urban art scene really comes to life. Throughout the streets are art studios, alternative spaces and showrooms, all of which open their doors to the public for a full day and night of art, music and entertainment.