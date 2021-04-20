Where are you going?
Wynwood

Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
Website
Admire Some Walls in Miami

The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals, pop into the onsite gallery and gift shop, or linger over an iced latte at the cafe surrounded by fake grass and pop art.
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Charu Suri
over 6 years ago

Get Some Color in Wynwood

The 16 blocks of the Wynwood Art District between North 36th Street and North 20th Street include five museums, 70 galleries, three private collections, and five art fairs. Not to mention stenciled sidewalks, walls covered in murals and tagged with street graffiti, and lots of stores and cafés. Take a leisurely stroll through the district to soak up its ambience and visit some of the indie galleries like the Miami branch of Paris’s Lelia Mordoch gallery. Wynwood is many things to many people, representing fluid spaces of expression, irresistible character thanks to the refurbished warehouses and factories reborn as art spaces, and the freedom to just be. It’s one of the places at Art Basel—and the rest of the year, too.
Erin Kelly
almost 7 years ago

Wynwood Art Walk

If you're planning a trip to Miami, consider being there for the second Friday of the month when Wynwood plays host to a giant art party with the majority of its 80+ galleries open to the public. The streets abound with food trucks, there are bars with a range of local and micro brews, restaurants have that hip atmosphere you want to stay and enjoy and graffiti can be found in every nook and cranny. The evening was a sensory overload!
Sarah Purkrabek
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Wynwood Yard

Outdoor space with live music, food, art, and other events.
TwoWillTravel
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Street Art in the Wynwood District

Welcome to a wonderland where nearly every surface has been covered in murals or tagged with thought-provoking graffiti. Even some sidewalks are graced with stencil art. Look up, look down—art is everywhere. There are photo opportunities around every corner, plus plenty of shops, galleries, and cafés for taking a break and enjoying the equally colorful people watching. Popular options include getting a caffeine fix at Panther Coffee or noshing at Wynwood Kitchen & Bar. The heart of the neighborhood is Wynwood Walls and Doors, with an astro-turf like lawn and art-saturated walls and doors. It’s one of the places to be seen in Miami—where you’re bound to end up in someone’s Instagram feed.
Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Here's looking at you...

One of the main reasons I love Miami is Wynwood District. The area is an ever-changing canvas of graffiti and social commentary. What was new yesterday may already have been re-purposed/-tagged/-painted today.
Michaela Trimble
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Miami The Beautiful

Wynwood Walls is a little piece of heaven on earth. If you're in the creative field and in search of inspiration, look no further... Eat. Drink. View the art. Enjoy the sun.
Ryna Dery
almost 7 years ago

Unlikely Art: Miami's Rise into the Art Scene

I was delighted to find the up and coming art scene in Miami when I visited the city earlier this year. With Art Basel Miami's arrival, the art scene got a substantial boost and I expect it will only get better. The shot above was taken amidst the Wynwood Walls in the Wynwood district. It's a great neighborhood to gallery hop, and they host an art walk once a month.
Cynthia Lum
almost 7 years ago

Street Art Wynwood

The Wynwood Arts District in Miami in the new cool for the art gang in Miami, but some of the best unlikely art is on the streets, in the alleys, and on walls fronted by empty lots filled with broken bottles and dying grass. I love the contrast of the two styles in this photo.
Lane Nieset
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Art Walk in Wynwood

One of my favorite things about Miami is that the city is always in motion. It’s like New York in the sense that stores and restaurants are opening and closing, and parts of the city can be transformed in a matter of months. Of course we can always count on South Beach hotspots like Liv to be drawing a well-heeled crowd, but what makes for better people watching, and better conversation, is when the artists of Miami get together and create something. And that leads us to Wynwood. With street art comparable to Berlin’s Kreuzberg and over 70 galleries, Wynwood is booming and blooming in midtown Miami. On the second Saturday of the month, galleries open their doors to the masses to share art and culture during ArtWalk. Similar to a massive block party, DJ’s and food trucks lined the streets as the masses set out to take in the scene. After checking out some of the awesome street art in Europe, it was refreshing seeing some in my hometown. And after taking in the art (and culture) there are enough cafes, bars, and dance parties happening right around the corner.
Aaron Hall
almost 7 years ago

Wynwood Art Walk

A cool scene in Miami's Wynwood Neighborhood. Local artists showing off some pretty amazing stuff. I think it happens the second saturday of each month.
Ivan Mutavdzic
almost 7 years ago

Hipsters in Miami

Honestly, I wasn't a big fan of Miami until I discovered the Wynwwod Arts District on my last trip there. It reminded me of Bushwick in New York. Lots of galleries and quirky art stores in converted storage and industrial buildings. Walk around, shop for cool gifts, walk into a workshop and watch artists as they create.
cheryl peress
almost 7 years ago

An Urban Art Scene

Miami has arrived. Glitzy night clubs, lavish hotels, chef-famous restaurants, as well as a thriving art scene all make for a riveting destination point. There is no shortage of activities in Sun City and the ocean stretch from South Beach to Bal Harbour beckons travelers from all corners of the world. Elsewhere, downtown is booming with new luxury high-rise hotels and condos that appear to pop up weekly, while the Design District, home to a growing list of boutique and name brand houses, such as Hermes, Versace and Jonathan Adler, has added a cool, chicness to the area. Meanwhile, the bustling PortMiami witnesses cruise ships galore that pass through on a daily basis, delivering hordes of eager tourists who are ready and willing to dip into the decadence that is Miami. But it’s the graffiti-laden Wynwood section, nestled between North 20th and 36th streets, just west of NE 1st Avenue, that I find most appealing about the new Miami. Scattered throughout the area are 5 museums, 3 collections, including the famed Rubell Collection, and 70 galleries that boast the works of both emerging and well-known artists. The best time to visit is during Art Walk, held every second Saturday of each month, when the vibe of the urban art scene really comes to life. Throughout the streets are art studios, alternative spaces and showrooms, all of which open their doors to the public for a full day and night of art, music and entertainment.
Kara Franker
almost 7 years ago

Cutting-Edge Street Art in Miami's Warehouse District

Now one of the largest open-air street-art installations in the world, the Wynwood Arts District is home to more than 70 art galleries, retail stores, antique shops and bars. Before developers began rehabbing neglected buildings, the neighborhood was a former textile manufacturing district. From monochrome patterns to psychedelic blasts of color, artists have transformed these once-empty warehouses and turned them into cutting-edge street art.
Caitlin Granfield
almost 7 years ago

Wynwood Life: Inaugural Art and Music Street Festival

In the past few years Wynwood has really made a name for itself as Miami's premier art destination to view spray-painted wall murals created by local and international artists and for its diverse galleries and gathering spots. 'Wynwood Life' which started as a blog for art and lifestyle info on this eclectic neighborhood, hosted a three-day festival complete with round'-the-clock music performers, fashion shows, home-made food and drinks and of course a whole lotta art. 101 vendors were there and more than 15,000 people attended. Did I mention that this was the first year for this street festival? Something tells me it won't be the last...Here's hoping - and knowing- that Miami-ans and out-of-towners can look forward to a sequel.
Samar Younes
almost 6 years ago

Great street art, graffitis and Art installations

The Wynwood Walls are a major art statement to graffiti and street art and brought the world's greatest artists working in the graffiti and street art genre to Miami. From around the United States, Brazil, Belgium, Mexico, Portugal, Ukraine, Portugal, Greece, Spain, Germany, France, England, Japan and Singapore, the celebrated artists who have contributed to the Wynwood Walls include: Os Gemeos, Invader, Kenny Scharf, FUTURA 2000, Dearraindrop, FAILE, BÄST, Shepard Fairey, Aiko, Sego, Saner, Liqen, Nunca, Ben Jones, HOW & NOSM, Ryan McGinness, Jim Drain, Ara Peterson, Retna, Stelios Faitakis, Clare Rojas, The Date Farmers, avaf, ROA, Ron English, Jeff Soto, Logan Hicks, b., PHASE 2, Joe Grillo, COCO 144, Gaia, Vhils, Interesni Kazki, Neuzz, Swoon, Ben Wolf, David Ellis, Barry McGee, Brandon Opalka, Friends With You, DALeast, Faith 47, Santiago Rubino, Daze, Krink, Momo, Miss Van, Lady Pink, Fafi, Sheryo, Kashink, Maya Hayuk and Lakwena. Check them out, you will not be disappointed!
Bianca Cuffia
almost 6 years ago

Exploring the walls of Wynwood.

You’ll know when you’ve arrived in the vicinity of the Wynwood Art District, Miami’s Most Popular neighborhood of the moment. Every inch of outdoor wall space will be covered in detailed and perfectly manicured art. Magnificent artists have taken over the area. Some artist’s work you may recognize, some you may not. One thing is for sure though, you’ll stop to have a closer look at every art work. Each wall is like a magnet to the eye and brain. Wynwood is an up-and-coming, eclectic area. One I’ve never seen the likes of before. It transformed itself in six short years from an area of Miami no one would dare visit after the sun went down to the preferred destination for those seeking out art and a quality hangout session with friends. The streets of Wynwood are like a public, outdoor, art gallery for oversized art that every single human can enjoy, understand and be moved by. No snobby art aficionados here, only people wanting to share in the unique experience. You, my friend, should add “Visiting Wynwood” in your Must Do list for Miami.
Carillon Miami Beach
over 5 years ago

Cultural Immersion

Miami has long been famous for the nightlife scene in South Beach. But if you look closer, you’ll uncover a city with a rich cultural heritage as well as an emerging movement into modern art and expressionism. Take a stroll on Calle Ocho, the epicenter of Little Havana, where you can taste flavors of Cuba, salsa to the music, and experience traditional Latin culture. Visit Wynwood and walk among art – from larger than life murals to intricate drawings – you will see something you have never seen before and be surprised at every turn. Image courtesy of Phillip Pessar//Flicker
Angela Carlton
over 4 years ago

Miami

Miami is less than an hour's drive from Ft. Lauderdale, but the glitzy Magic City presents a completely different vibe. If you choose to focus your visit on South Beach, you can stroll down famous Ocean Drive, where fashion designer Gianni Versace's grand mansion still stands and spontaneous parties break out on the sidewalk. Then make your way to a slice of paradise known as South Pointe Park—the pier offers spectacular ocean vistas. Shoppers will want to spend a few hours roaming Lincoln Road, an outdoor mall lined with shops and cafés. Art lovers should head into downtown Miami to see the Pérez Art Museum, which showcases modern and contemporary art in a stunning location right on Biscayne Bay. Another option: the Wynwood Arts District, where open-air installations have gained international attention.

