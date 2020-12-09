Wynwood Kitchen & Bar
2550 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
| +1 305-722-8959
More info
Sun 11:30am - 4:30pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 3:30pm
Mon - Wed 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Thur 5:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 12am
Wynwood Bar & Kitchen: Creative Scenery & CocktailsIf there's one place in Miami and truly describes the local vibe, energy and creative scene - it's Wynwood Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant is located in the middle of the Wynwood Walls, the cultural hub for the Miami art scene.
Enjoy happy hour during the week to try some of the best cocktails in the city, served with spicy herbs and premium liquors.
The food menu depending o the season, blending the Latin, Asian and southern flavors together. There are always wonderful surprises on the menu.
Once your drinks and meal have settled, walk the walls to view some of the most detailed street art in the world.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Lunch Break At Wynwood Kitchen & Bar
With neon café chairs and an exterior wall hung with art, the patio of Wynwood Kitchen & Bar fits in nicely with the outdoor museum that is the Wynwood neighborhood. It's the perfect spot to admire the surrounding murals of Wynwood Walls and Doors as well as the endless parade of admirers. Even the restaurant interior explodes with wall-to-ceiling art. For your meal, mix and match to create a collage of Latin-inspired dishes, such as Miguel's black bean soup, the Wynwood salad, cool pico verde, ropa vieja empanadas, vaca frita, and fingerling chorizo-hash.