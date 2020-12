Wynwood Bar & Kitchen: Creative Scenery & Cocktails

If there's one place in Miami and truly describes the local vibe, energy and creative scene - it's Wynwood Kitchen & Bar. The restaurant is located in the middle of the Wynwood Walls, the cultural hub for the Miami art scene.Enjoy happy hour during the week to try some of the best cocktails in the city, served with spicy herbs and premium liquors.The food menu depending o the season, blending the Latin, Asian and southern flavors together. There are always wonderful surprises on the menu.Once your drinks and meal have settled, walk the walls to view some of the most detailed street art in the world.