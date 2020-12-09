Lunch Break At Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

With neon café chairs and an exterior wall hung with art, the patio of Wynwood Kitchen & Bar fits in nicely with the outdoor museum that is the Wynwood neighborhood. It's the perfect spot to admire the surrounding murals of Wynwood Walls and Doors as well as the endless parade of admirers. Even the restaurant interior explodes with wall-to-ceiling art. For your meal, mix and match to create a collage of Latin-inspired dishes, such as Miguel's black bean soup, the Wynwood salad, cool pico verde, ropa vieja empanadas, vaca frita, and fingerling chorizo-hash.





