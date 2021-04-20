Wynkoop Brewing Company
1634 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
| +1 303-297-2700
Sun - Wed 11am - 9pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm
Wynkoop Brewing Company, DenverYou've got two options: a drink at Wynkoop Brewing Company, or a wander through the Denver Modern Art Museum. I chose wrong. It took half a dozen pints of Cowtown Milk Stout to wash away the memory of that museum's dreadful third floor exhibition. It took at least one Mile High IPA to get me back on my feet, and a Railyard Ale to make sure I was ready to have fun again—just for good measure. Wynkoop is an essential stop on any 'Foam on the Range' tour to northern Colorado. Just make sure you visit before someone drags you to the most pretentious art gallery in America. You've been warned.
over 6 years ago
Weird and delicious beer
Before we came to Colorado I discovered that in Denver, Wynkoop Brewing Co. brews a stout with bull testicles. OBVIOUSLY once here I HAD to try it. It's exactly how they say it is; "a luscious, uniquely ballsy stout with notes of roasted barley, coffee, and nuts" . After eating the rotten shark in Iceland, this is the craziest thing I put in my mouth. But...when in Rome... (it's a very good stout, I promise! try it if you have the chance). I also find it hilarious that it comes as a pair. While at the brewery do not pass on having a meal. You will not regret it.