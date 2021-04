Wynkoop Brewing Company

Before we came to Colorado I discovered that in Denver, Wynkoop Brewing Co. brews a stout with bull testicles. OBVIOUSLY once here I HAD to try it. It's exactly how they say it is; "a luscious, uniquely ballsy stout with notes of roasted barley, coffee, and nuts" . After eating the rotten shark in Iceland , this is the craziest thing I put in my mouth. But...when in Rome... (it's a very good stout, I promise! try it if you have the chance). I also find it hilarious that it comes as a pair. While at the brewery do not pass on having a meal. You will not regret it.